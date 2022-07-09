P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.50. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,443 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

