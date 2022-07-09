Petix & Botte Co Takes $264,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

