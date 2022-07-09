Petix & Botte Co Takes $247,000 Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000.

KBWY opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

