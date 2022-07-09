Petix & Botte Co Invests $220,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

