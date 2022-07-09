Petix & Botte Co Buys 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

