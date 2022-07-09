Petix & Botte Co Buys 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.