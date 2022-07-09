Petix & Botte Co Buys 1,212 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

