Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 2,585 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

