Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) versus Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.49 $55.96 million $0.54 35.13

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47%

Volatility and Risk

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

