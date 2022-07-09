Peony (PNY) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $17,477.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030109 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 290,312,608 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

