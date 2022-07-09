Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 835

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $747.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 232,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

