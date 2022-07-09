Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.80 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

