ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $153,947.64 and $293.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.42 or 0.99877728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00041936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

