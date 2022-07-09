Pariax LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pariax LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Plug Power accounts for about 0.3% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

