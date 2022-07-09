Pallapay Price Hits $0.0105 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $348,261.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.01232260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00121237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

