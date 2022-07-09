Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Financial Review

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.78 $71.66 million $1.32 42.08 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.92

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enovis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Summary

Enovis beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

