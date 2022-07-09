Orin Green Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 182,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

