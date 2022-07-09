Origin Sport 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,574.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $54,574.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00055063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

