OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03). Approximately 13,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £63.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.01.

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($13,999.15).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

