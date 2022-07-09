Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Trading Down 0.7%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 39,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,014% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

