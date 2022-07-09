Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
