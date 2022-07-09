Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

