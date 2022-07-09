Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

