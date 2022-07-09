Observer Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $93,008.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,718.96 or 1.00005749 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

