NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.85.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.