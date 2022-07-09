Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

