NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVCR. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.