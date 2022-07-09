Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.15 and its 200-day moving average is $434.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

