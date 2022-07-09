Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 3,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

