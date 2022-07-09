Nord Finance Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $372,767.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00559975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.