NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,036.33.

NXGPF stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

