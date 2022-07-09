Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $147.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

