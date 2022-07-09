Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

