Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

NOW opened at $494.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

