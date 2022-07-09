Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NET opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,544. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

