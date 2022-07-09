Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,231 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

