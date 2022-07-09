New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,732. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

