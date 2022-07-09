New BitShares (NBS) Price Reaches $0.0051

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars.

