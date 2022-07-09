Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.55.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:NVRO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $157.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
