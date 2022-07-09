Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $157.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

