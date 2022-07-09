NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 580,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,004,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

