NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 580,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,004,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.