NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 10.6%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 141,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 374,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

