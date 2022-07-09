Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

