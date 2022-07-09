NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 1,753,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,119. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

