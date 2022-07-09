Nestree (EGG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Nestree has a market cap of $31.74 million and $1.41 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 0.99846525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00042210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024471 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

