Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,936.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $32,936.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,863,930 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

