National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$1.85

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.92.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$392.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.