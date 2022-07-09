National Bankshares Cuts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.75

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

