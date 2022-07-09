Nathan Coe Sells 82,591 Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($584,077.79).
Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.17) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,276.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.
About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
