mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,604.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $14,604.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.96 or 0.99992006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00042226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

