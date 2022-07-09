Moonriver Price Tops $12.75 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $12.75 or 0.00058333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $61.51 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00559975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,393,219 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,625 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

