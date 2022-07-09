Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.19. 87,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 315,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOGO. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$91.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

