Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

